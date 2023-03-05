Kylian Mbappe has insisted that PSG's result against Bayern Munich in the Champions league will not impact his future at the club.

PSG trail Bayern 1-0 on aggregate

Mbappe only played 30 minutes of first leg

France star is linked to Real Madrid & others

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG face Bayern in the second league of their Champions League knockout tie this Wednesday, with the Ligue 1 leaders trailing 1-0 on aggregate. Mbappe, linked with a possible move away this summer or next, has revealed that the result will not impact whether he decides to stay in Paris.

WHAT THEY SAID: The winger opened up on the game following PSG's win over Nantes on Saturday. "If this match will affect my future? I don't think so. If I linked my future in the Champions League, and I don't disrespect the club, I would have gone very far! I'm here, I'm very happy and at the moment I can't think of anything else than to make the good days of the PSG," he said said in a post-match press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has won nearly every major honour in football for both PSG and France, but European success has eluded him. And it appears that he might have to go another year without Champions League glory, as his side will have to beat Bayern at the Allianz Arena to advance to the last eight.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The winger will look to turn PSG's fortunes around in the Champions League this Wednesday. Whether he'll stay beyond this season, though, remains to be seen.