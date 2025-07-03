Carabao Cup 2025-26: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Complete guide to the 2025-26 Carabao Cup, including details of every draw, round and information on how to watch live.

The Carabao Cup - also known as the EFL Cup or the League Cup - returns for its 65th season in 2025-26, with plenty at stake for the participating clubs.

As well as prize money, prestige and the glory of writing their name into the history books, the triumphant team will also qualify for the playoff round of the following season's Europa Conference League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2025-26 Carabao Cup, including draw information, fixtures, results and more.

Carabao Cup 2025-26 first round draw, fixtures & results

Northern section

Date Fixture TV channel Aug 12 Accrington Stanley/Oldham Athletic vs Peterborough United TBC Aug 12 Barnsley vs Fleetwood Town TBC Aug 12 Barrow vs Preston North End TBC Aug 12 Birmingham City vs Sheffield United TBC Aug 12 Blackburn Rovers vs Bradford City TBC Aug 12 Blackpool vs Port Vale TBC Aug 12 Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday TBC Aug 12 Chesterfield vs Mansfield Town TBC Aug 12 Grimsby Town vs Shrewsbury Town TBC Aug 12 Harrogate Town vs Lincoln City TBC Aug 12 Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City TBC Aug 12 Middlesbrough vs Doncaster Rovers TBC Aug 12 Salford City vs Rotherham United TBC Aug 12 Stockport County vs Crewe Alexandra TBC Aug 12 Stoke City vs Walsall TBC Aug 12 Tranmere Rovers vs Burton Albion TBC Aug 12 West Brom vs Derby County TBC Aug 12 Wigan Athletic vs Notts County TBC Aug 12 Wrexham vs Hull City TBC

Southern section

Date Fixture TV channel Aug 12 Barnet/Newport County vs Millwall TBC Aug 12 Bristol City vs MK Dons TBC Aug 12 Bristol Rovers vs Cambridge United TBC Aug 12 Bromley vs Ipswich Town TBC Aug 12 Cardiff City vs Swindon Town TBC Aug 12 Charlton Athletic vs Stevenage TBC Aug 12 Cheltenham Town vs Exeter City TBC Aug 12 Coventry City vs Luton Town TBC Aug 12 Gillingham vs Wimbledon TBC Aug 12 Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers TBC Aug 12 Northampton Town vs Southampton TBC Aug 12 Oxford United vs Colchester United TBC Aug 12 Plymouth Argyle vs QPR TBC Aug 12 Portsmouth vs Reading TBC Aug 12 Swansea City vs Crawley Town TBC Aug 12 Watford vs Norwich City TBC

Carabao Cup 2025-26 preliminary round draw, fixtures & results

Northern section

Date Fixture TV channel Aug 5 Accrington Stanley vs Oldham Athletic TBC

Southern section

Date Fixture TV channel Aug 5 Barnet vs Newport County TBC

Where to watch the Carabao Cup: TV channels & streaming

In the UK, a selection of Carabao Cup games are available to watch live on Sky Sports, with games also being streamed live on Sky Sports+.

In the U.S., the Carabao Cup is shown live on CBS, CBS Golazo and Paramount+.

Carabao Cup 2025-26 schedule & dates

The general schedule for the 2025-26 Carabao Cup can be found below.

Round Date starting Preliminary round August 4, 2025 First round August 11, 2025 Second round August 25, 2025 Third round September 15 & September 22, 2025 Fourth round October 27, 2025 Quarter-finals December 15, 2025 Semi-finals January 12 & February 2, 2026 Final March 25, 2026

Who won the last Carabao Cup?

Newcastle United are the defending champions of the Carabao Cup, having won the 2024-25 edition - the first triumph for the club in the competition.

The Magpies lifted the trophy after they defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley. Dan Burn opened the scoring for the Premier League outfit, with Alexander Isak doubling their lead in the second half. Federico Chiesa scored a late consolation goal for the Reds, but it was too little, too late.

Newcastle had a difficult run to the final, entering at the second-round stage, one round earlier than Liverpool. Nevertheless, they defeated Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea and Brentford before seeing off Arsenal in the semi-final.