Cape Town Spurs - once a giant of South African football - have been relegated from the National First Division: are they headed for the same fate as Bidvest Wits, Celtic & Platinum Stars?

Lerato Mkhondo mourns the loss of the Urban Warriors after they were relegated to the amateur ranks of domestic football.

A club that was once one of the biggest contributors to South African football development is crashing down through the divisions.

The Western Cape-based club was relegated this past weekend after suffering a 1–0 defeat to the newly crowned National First Division champions, Durban City, who have now gained promotion to top-flight football.

Spurs were once the beacon of Mzansi football and undoubtedly one of the clubs with the best football academies to ever exist on the continent. The club had a solid development structure and foundation that produced some of the country’s brightest stars.

Legends like Benni McCarthy, Steven Pienaar, and Thulani Serero - who went on to play on some of the biggest international stages - all came through this club. But sadly, the club’s rich history, culture, and impact on South African football are quickly slipping away into nothing but distant memories.

The Urban Warriors, who tasted their first major success in 1995 when they were crowned league champions, and later clinched their first MTN8 trophy against Kaizer Chiefs in 2015, were first relegated in 2018 and are now headed for life in amateur football.

This major fall places Spurs in an even more difficult predicament, as they risk losing some of their talented players who still aspire to compete at a professional level and ply their trade in top-flight football.

Spurs are not the first team that once served as a beacon of hope for local and national football to go down. We’ve seen the likes of Bidvest Wits, Bloemfontein Celtic, Platinum Stars, and Free State Stars, notable clubs among many fallen football giants, face similar fates.

It’s as though today, the existence and legacy of those fallen clubs have been completely erased. With each club’s demise comes a significant void in South African and continental football.

Perhaps this is the wake-up call the Urban Warriors needed - a chance to regroup, rebuild, and fight their way back to their former reputable status.

Good luck to them!