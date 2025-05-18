GONE! Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach leads 1995 South African champions Cape Town Spurs to relegation as two-time Nedbank Cup champions prepare for life in amateur football
The Urban Warriors will now be plying their trade in the amateur ranks after years of being an influential side in South African football.
- Spurs were in the NFD this season
- But they have been relegated to the third-tier league
- That ends years of being a big force in SA football
