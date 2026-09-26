Firas Al-Buraikan piled the pressure on his Al-Nassr rival Abdullah Al-Hamdan, striking twice from Saudi Arabia's first two attacks at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". The Al-Ahli and Saudi Arabia striker made every touch count.

Saudi Arabia met Oman on Saturday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the second round of the group stage.

Al-Buraikan broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, heading home a cross from Saleh Abu Al-Shamat.

His second, and Saudi Arabia's third, arrived in the 34th minute. He exchanged passes with Sultan Mandash before unleashing a powerful strike the Omani goalkeeper could not stop.

That opener was the first goal Saudi Arabia had scored themselves in the tournament. Their only goal against Kuwait in the previous match had come off Kuwait defender Youssef Al-Haqan for an own goal.

Two genuine attacks, two goals. Al-Buraikan had managed just a few minutes off the bench against Kuwait, failing to score or threaten the goal.

Those two goals left Abdullah Al-Hamdan in an awkward spot. He had struggled against Kuwait, wasting more than one chance in front of goal.

Criticism rained down on Al-Hamdan after his display against Kuwait, and Greek head coach Georgios Donis responded by dropping him from the starting line-up against Oman and handing Al-Buraikan the shirt in his place.