Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia played a role in delaying the appointment of their former German coach Matthias Jaissle as manager of England's Newcastle United in the coming period.

Jaissle handed in his resignation at Al-Ahli last Thursday, clearing the way to take over at Newcastle United from Eddie Howe for next season.

The deal is done. Yet Newcastle have still not officially confirmed the German in his new post.

Saudi journalist Khalid Al-Zahrani points the finger at Al-Ahli themselves, who asked Newcastle to hold off on announcing Jaissle's appointment until they had signed a new head coach to lead the Saudi side next season.

Al-Ahli have been linked with a string of names since Jaissle's exit, among them Spaniards Xavi Hernandez and Marcelino, Portuguese trio Vitor Pereira, Nuno Espirito Santo and Sergio Conceicao, plus German Uli Werner.

Time matters here. The management of "Al-Raqi" want the coaching file closed as quickly as possible so their new man can oversee the team's final preparations, with the season fast approaching and Al-Ahli set to compete in more than one domestic and continental competition.

They open the new campaign on 13 August against Al-Diriyah in the first round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Two prizes are in their sights. Al-Ahli want to end their wait for a Saudi league title, one that has eluded them since 2016, while also retaining the AFC Champions League Elite crown they lifted in each of the past two seasons.