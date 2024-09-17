How to buy 2024 NFL London tickets: Prices, release dates & more

The NFL is back in London, and here's how you can see it all live

If you love the NFL and live outside of the US, this is your chance to catch some of the best NFL teams playing live in London. You have a choice of three games, which will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur and Wembley Stadium.

The NFL first came to London in 2007, when the Miami Dolphins took on the New York Giants in front of a crowd of over 80,000 people at Wembley. Following the huge success of that first game, the UK has been a mainstay for NFL games outside of the US - with 36 games played in London so far.

Heavyweight names like Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers have all taken the field in London over the years - in front of die-hard NFL supporters who want to catch some of the action.

In 2019, the NFL signed a two-year deal to host at least two NFL games at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in North London since it opened that same year.

This year is no exception, with three games taking place in October 2024. If you want to catch an NFL game in the UK, then GOAL got you covered with all the information on how to get tickets to the 2024 NFL London games.

How to get tickets to NFL London 2024

Getty Images

Tickets for the 2024 NFL London Series were sold exclusively through Ticketmaster, the primary first-release outlet.

Tickets for the NFL London 2024 series are on sale now on Ticketmaster here.

Additionally, fans can try to purchase tickets through the secondary market, such as through StubHub. Customers looking to buy here are strongly advised to ensure they have read all terms and conditions surrounding such tickets.

Here's a breakdown of resale prices for NFL London 2024 games (prices are as of publishing):

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings, NFL London 2024 - Starts at £178.00

Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears, NFL London 2024 - Starts at £178.00

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL London 2024 - Starts at £126.00

NFL London 2024 Schedule