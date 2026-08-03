"Build for your afterlife alongside your worldly life": Zizo issues a moving message after Egypt's earthquake

Ahmed Sayed Zizo, the Al-Ahly and Egypt national team star, delivered a moving message after the earthquake that struck Egypt in the early hours of this Monday.

A tremor measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit Egypt before dawn on Monday, according to the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics.

The institute confirmed in a statement that the tremor occurred at three o'clock in the morning, sat at a depth of 10 kilometres and had its epicentre 38 kilometres north of Suez.

Zizo wrote on his Instagram account: "Seconds of fear were enough for the world, with everything in it, to shrink in people's eyes, and for everyone to remember that in the end there is no refuge but our Lord."

He continued: "Life is too short for us to live it in conflict, injustice and anger, and too short for the world to distract us from the day we are all heading towards."

Zizo added: "Work, strive and dream, but do not forget, while you are building your worldly life, to build for your afterlife, and do not delay a repentance, nor a good deed you are able to do, nor a right you are able to return."

He went on: "Perhaps our Lord sends us moments like these not just so that we fear, but so that we wake up and reflect on ourselves, and understand that the existence of a second chance is in itself a blessing."

He concluded: "O God, protect us with Your mercy and forgive us, grant us a good end, and do not take us except while You are pleased with us."