Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Moukoko named in Germany U21 Euros squad

Stefan Kuntz has handed the teenager his maiden call-up ahead of the tournament in Slovenia later this month

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko has been named in Germany's U21 Euros squad at the age of just 16.

The talented forward has been slected in Stefan Kuntz's 23-man squad for the tournament after a stunning breakthrough campaign.

Moukoko could become the youngest player to ever feature in the U21 European Championship when the action kicks off later this month, with Kuntz confident that he can make his mark on the international stage.

What's been said?

The Germany U21 boss told reporters after announcing his squad: "In Youssoufa, we have an extraordinary talent in Germany, who we want to nurture with caution and accordingly to his performance. After close discussions with Borussia Dortmund, we decided to call up him up, because we think his participation will help both the team and his own development."

Moukoko's rapid rise

Moukoko joined Dortmund's academy ranks in 2016 after a spell on St Pauli's books and graduated to the senior squad four years later after breaking a number of scoring records at youth level.

The teenager became the youngest player in Bundesliga history when he came on during a clash with Hertha back in November, and set a new mark as the youngest goalscorer to have ever played in the competition by finding the net in a meeting with Union Berlin a month later.

Moukoko has now featured in 13 first-team games in all competitions, scoring three goals, the latest of which saw him help the team to a 2-0 win against Hertha on Saturday.

Who else has been included in Kuntz's squad?

Schalke defender Malick Thiaw, Stuttgart's Mateo Klimowicz and Greuther Furth star Anton Stach have been called up to Germany's U21 squad for the first time along with Moukoko, with Kuntz set to hand out a few debuts in the European Championship group stage.

Manchester City loanee Lukas Nmecha has also made the final cut after an impressive 2020-21 campaign at Anderlecht that has seen him net 13 goals in 27 league games.

Who will Germany play in the group stage?

Germany have been drawn alongside Hungary, Romania and the Netherlands in Group A for this year's tournament, which is due to kick off in Slovenia on March 24.

Kuntz's side will open their campaign on that day against Hungary, with it his goal to take the country one step further than their final appearance against Spain in 2019.