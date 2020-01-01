Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: How to watch on TV in UK and US, live stream and kick-off time

The Bundesliga's top two sides meet in Der Klassiker, which could prove to be a title decider for the 2019-20 season

and currently occupy first and second spot in the , with Dortmund hoping to close the gap to just one point with a win over their title rivals.

Tuesday's Der Klassiker is shaping up to be a massive game in the Bundesliga title race, with Bayern able to open up a seven-point lead over their rivals if they can win at Signal Iduna Park.

The previous Bundesliga meeting between the two sides this season was Hansi Flick's first game in charge of Bayern and he started his career as head coach in Munich with a convincing 4-0 win.

More teams

Dortmund have changed tactics since then and also signed Erling Haaland and Emre Can, so Lucien Favre's men will be optimistic that a similar scoreline will not happen in front of an empty 'Yellow Wall' on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on US & UK TV

Game Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Date Tuesday, May 26 Time 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET Channel (US) FS1, Fox Deportes Channel (UK) BT Sport 1

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live streaming in US, UK and Canada

In the United States (US), Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich can be watched live and on-demand on Foxsports.com or by using FuboTV , with new users able to sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live. UK readers can find out what football is on TV here .

US online stream UK online stream Fox / FuboTV BT Sport Live

Borussia Dortmund team news and injuries

Position Borussia Dortmund squad Goalkeepers Burki, Hitz, Unbehaun, Hupe Defenders Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Balerdi, Morey, Piszczek, Schmelzer Midfielders Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Gotze, Reus, Guerreiro, Brandt, Hazard, Can, Osterhage, Reyna, Raschl Forwards Sancho, Haaland

The fitness of Jadon Sancho is the biggest question mark ahead of Der Klassiker, with the winger having been left out of the starting XI in both games since the resumption of the Bundesliga. He came off the bench against and provided an assist, but Lucien Favre is waiting until the last minute to make a call on whether he can start against Bayern .

Emre Can should be fit to start after proving himself for 45 minutes against Wolfsburg, but Marco Reus remains sidelined as he looks to build fitness after a lengthy layoff.

Favre has declared Mats Hummels "99 per cent" fit, so the former Bayern Munich defender should retain his position in the three-man backline.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting XI: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Can, Dahoud, Guerreiro; Hazard, Haaland, Brandt

Bayern Munich team news and injuries

Position Bayern Munich squad Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich, Fruchtl, Hoffmann Defenders Odriozola, Pavard, Martinez, Boateng, Davies, Hernandez, Alaba, Mai Midfielders Cuisance, Perisic, Dajaku, Goretzka, Singh, Kimmich, Meier, Will Forwards Lewandowski, Arp, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Zirkzee, Wriedt

Bayern Munich will be without midfielder Thiago for the trip to Dortmund , meaning Leon Goretzka is likely to partner Joshua Kimmich in midfield. The international missed out on Monday's training session with a muscle problem, having sat out the win over .

Article continues below

Fortunately for Hansi Flick, Serge Gnabry returned to training and should be fit to start on the wing. On-loan Ivan Perisic will be dropped to the bench to accommodate the former wideman, while fellow loanee Philippe Coutinho remains unavailable after ankle surgery.

Niklas Sule and Corentin Tolisso are long-term absentees for Bayern, with the latter likely to miss the rest of the season. Jerome Boateng should be fit to start despite picking up a knock.

Bayern Munich possible starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski