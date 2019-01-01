Blow for Man Utd as Lingard limps out of AZ Alkmaar match
Manchester United have suffered a further injury blow as Jesse Lingard limped out of their Europa League tie against AZ Alkmaar.
The 26-year-old was only introduced as a 77th-minute substitute but hobbled from the field in stoppage-time with what looked to be a hamstring injury.
The Red Devils failed to register a shot on target in the goalless draw in the Netherlands.
Though the severity of the injury has yet to be confirmed, Lingard is likely to be a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle at St James’ Park.
It is also a further blow to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is already without a number of first-team players due to injury.
France manager Didier Deschamps revealed earlier on Thursday that midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to be out of action for around three weeks after suffering a reoccurrence of an ankle injury.
The 26-year-old only returned to action against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup last week after spending nearly a month on the sidelines.
Anthony Martial is also still sidelined with a thigh injury suffered during the defeat to Crystal Palace on August 24 while Eric Bailly is out for the rest of the season.
More to follow.