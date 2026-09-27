Barcelona have begun monitoring the situation of one of Chelsea's most prominent young talents. The player has been reduced to a marginal role at the start of the current season under Xabi Alonso, finding himself out of the starting line-up despite his considerable potential and the high expectations that accompanied his move to the Premier League.

Catalan newspaper"Sport" revealed that Barcelona are following the crisis between Brazilian Estevao and Xabi Alonso with interest, amid the frustration the player feels over his lack of appearances. The Brazilian forward already possesses attributes that suit the Catalan club's philosophy, and the sporting department has valued his talent ever since his time at Palmeiras.

Estevao is enduring a difficult start to his second season with Chelsea. He has received just 23 minutes across the first five rounds of the Premier League, and his only two starts came in EFL Cup matches.

The player believes, according to the report, that his natural development may push him from the right wing towards a more central role. That area belongs to Cole Palmer, which further complicates his chances of securing a regular starting spot in Alonso's line-up.

The disagreements do not stop at the technical side. "Sport" indicates that Estevao also does not wish to keep increasing his muscle mass, something he did during his first season in England, out of concern about its impact on his skill and speed, which rank among his most notable strengths.

Talk of a possible departure has followed, but the newspaper confirmed that Estevao and his team are not currently considering this scenario. The player himself has avoided any public escalation with Alonso, stating while on Brazil duty that he is trying to focus on the things he can control and to give his best when he gets an opportunity.

Barcelona had followed Estevao closely during his time at Palmeiras. The Catalan club did not enter the race to sign him strongly, though, due to their financial situation at the time, and Deco's belief that the position was already covered by Lamine Yamal, with the available resources directed elsewhere.

Estevao ultimately moved to Chelsea in a deal that could reach 61.5 million euros with add-ons included. His current situation has now brought his name back into Barcelona's sphere of interest, and they continue to monitor developments in London.

Carlo Ancelotti, on the other hand, hands Estevao his full confidence. He considers the forward an important element in the future of the Brazil national team, affirming that he will continue to call him up even if he does not get enough minutes with Chelsea.











