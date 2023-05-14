Billiat: Kaizer Chiefs to lose Zimbabwean forward for free? - Young Africans confirm interest in PSL star

Young Africans have confirmed their interest in Khama Billiat as Kaizer Chiefs risk losing the accomplished attacker for free.

The 32-year-old is free to sign a pre-contract

Haji admitted that they would like to sign Billiat

The Harare-born star is among Chiefs' most creative players

WHAT HAPPENED?: The former Zimbabwe international has been linked with the newly crowned Tanzanian champions with his Amakhosi contract set to expire at the end of next month.

Chiefs have surprisingly allowed Billiat's deal to enter its final six months despite being one of the team's most influential players and he is now eligible to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.

Yanga's interest in Billiat has been confirmed by the club's vice president Arafat Haji, but he insisted that they will only discuss potential new signings at the end of the season.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "He is a high-level player that we would like to have in our team," Haji told Isolezwe newspaper on Sunday.

"We know him and we know that his contract is ending. However, he is still a Chiefs player, we must respect that.

"We will discuss the signing of players and plans for next season after the season is over."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung recently stated that the club's management is holding talks regarding the futures of the players whose contracts are expiring at the end of next month.

Billiat, who joined Amakhosi from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018, is yet to return from a long-term injury he sustained in November last year.

Despite having played his last competitive game in October last year, the attacker is Amakhosi's joint-most creative player in the league with four assists this term.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BILLIAT?: It is unclear whether the former Ajax Cape Town star will feature in Chiefs' final PSL game of the season which is against Cape Town City on Saturday.