Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has opened up on goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s contract situation with the club.

Khune's contract expires in June

Speculation has been rife as he struggles for game time

Motaung comments on Khune's future

WHAT HAPPENED? Khune’s contract is set to expire on June 30 and his future has been a subject of speculation. Khune has fallen behind Brandon Petersen in the pecking order, who is now Amakhosi's first-choice stopper. He last featured in a competitive match in January and has 11 appearances across all competitions this season.

With the veteran goalkeeper struggling for game time, there has been talk he might retire and assigned to a non-playing role at Naturena. But Motaung has moved in to hint at Khune being retained as a player next season.

The Chiefs boss says they are in discussion with Khune over a new contract.

WHAT MOTAUNG SAID: “We are in discussions about that,” Motaung told iDiski Times. “We are also talking about other players whose contracts are expiring at the end of the season. At the moment, [I can’t say much] as we will make an announcement.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khune is not the Chiefs only player whose contract is expiring at the end of the season. Khama Billiat is another high-profile Chiefs player whose contract is coming to an end.

The Zimbabwean’s future at Naturena is also uncertain, having spent the better part of the season out injured.

Veteran defender Erick Mathoho will also be out of contract in June together with Phathutshedzo Nange and Sifiso Hlanti.

WHAT NEXT FOR KHUNE? The season is drawing closer to its end and Khune would want to work harder at training to be handed some game time before they go for the off-season break.