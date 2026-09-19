Big win on debut for German coach! Mohamed Salah sink Galatasaray Istanbul

Trabzonspor swept aside previously unbeaten league leaders Galatasaray Istanbul 4-0 (3-0). Salah hit a hat-trick and also set up Noah Saviolo for the fourth goal.

As early as the fourth minute, Salah put his side in front. He then teed up Saviolo for 2-0 (39) before scoring Trabzonspor's third himself shortly before half-time (44). In the 80th minute, he rounded it off with the goal for 4-0.

For Reis, the three points marked the "perfect start", with the former VfL Bochum and Schalke 04 coach only presented as Trabzonspor's new manager last Wednesday.

"We only had two intensive training sessions during the week. The fact the team implemented my match plan so flawlessly, with this lightning-quick transition play and aggressive pressing, makes me proud. It is the deserved reward for the hard work the lads have put in over the past few days," the 52-year-old enthused about his team's performance.

Speaking about hat-trick scorer Salah, Reis said: "Having a player of his class in your ranks is a privilege. But today the entire team closed down the spaces perfectly, both defensively and offensively."

Meanwhile, the Egyptian superstar called it an important win for Trabzonspor. "We have not had easy weeks behind us. In this short time, the new coach has given us an enormous amount of tactical security. We knew Galatasaray were vulnerable in transition after losing the ball - we exploited those spaces ruthlessly. This win has to be the benchmark for the coming weeks."

What is the situation in the Süper Lig table?

Leroy Sane started for Galatasaray but failed to make any impact whatsoever. By contrast, his former national team colleague Ilkay Gündogan did not feature at all and stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes.

Thanks to the three points, Trabzonspor climbed to fifth in the Turkish Süper Lig table for the time being, though Sunday's matches could still push them back down.

As for Galatasaray, they dropped points in the competition for the first time. Even so, Okan Buruk's team still sit one point clear of city rivals Besiktas at the top of the table.