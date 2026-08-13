Galatasaray have received a €130 million bid from Al-Hilal for Victor Osimhen, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Deutschland on Thursday. The Turkish club, however, are not willing to let the striker go.

An intermediary is said to have made the verbal bid on Wednesday on behalf of Al-Hilal, the 21-time champions of Saudi Arabia.

Galatasaray's response was clear. The club are not willing to negotiate and have no intention of entering talks.

Al-Hilal's interest in Osimhen is linked to the departure of Marcos Leonardo earlier this summer. The Brazilian joined Ajax for just under €20 million.

Over recent years, Leonardo has been of great value to Al-Hilal. In 82 official matches, the striker recorded 48 goals and 5 assists.

Osimhen has officially been a Galatasaray player for a year. Before that, he had already spent a season on loan from Napoli, but last year the Turkish club signed him permanently for €75 million.

In Istanbul, the Nigeria international striker is under contract until mid-2029. Transfermarkt currently values him at €75 million.