Between a dream and a nightmare… When will Ali Majrashi return to Al-Ahli Jeddah?

Media reports have revealed the date on which Ali Majrashi, the Al-Ahli Jeddah full-back, is set to return to the squad following the injury he sustained whilst on international duty with the Saudi Arabian national team.

Majrashi sustained the injury whilst on international duty, specifically after coming on as a substitute in the closing stages of Tuesday’s match against Serbia at the TSC Arena in Belgrade, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Saudi national team.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reported that the right-back underwent medical tests in the last few hours, which confirmed he had suffered a thigh muscle tear, meaning he will be sidelined for two to three weeks.

Read also: A shocking absence... Is Ali Majrashi’s journey in the Asian elite over?

Al-Ahli’s medical staff are working to intensify the Saudi player’s rehabilitation programme, with a view to his return following the match against Qatar’s Al-Duhail on 13 April, in the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League.

This comes despite reports suggesting the injury will keep him out for at least three weeks, meaning he would miss the AFC Champions League final on 25 April, should the team qualify.

Al-Ahli Jeddah’s German manager, Matthias Jaissle, has relied on Mohammed Abdulrahman to cover for Majrashi’s absence during Saturday’s clash with Damac at Al-Inmaa Stadium in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

Majrashi is considered one of Al-Ahli’s standout players this season, having featured in 35 matches across all competitions, during which he scored one goal and provided five assists.