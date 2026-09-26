Before the big clashes: a mysterious nightmare threatens Real Madrid's dreams

Real Madrid can breathe again. Tests on Kylian Mbappé's left knee at Valdebebas revealed a hyperextension of the posterior capsule, and the striker faces around 15 days on the sidelines.

Mbappé picked up the injury during France's UEFA Nations League clash with Turkey yesterday, Friday, then returned to Madrid for the examinations. They confirmed nothing serious, and he can now begin his recovery in the Spanish capital.

Given the expected timeframe, Real Madrid hope to have him back for the resumption of La Liga, when they host Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu on 10 October.

The Frenchman joins a growing casualty list that already includes Militão, Rodrygo, Mendy, Fede Valverde and Konaté.

Konaté is nursing a similar injury to Mbappé's, with a comparable recovery period. That should see him return alongside Valverde when competition resumes, before the anticipated Clásico against Barcelona on 25 October.

Relief over Mbappé's condition aside, the international break has left the club uneasy after so many of their players featured in matches packed into a short window.

Long journeys have piled the burden onto some. Vinícius and Endrick are with Brazil in Australia and India, while Brahim Díaz travels with Morocco to South Africa to face Lesotho.

Last season brought 54 injuries at Real Madrid, and Militão, Rodrygo and Mendy remain out of action.

That is why José Mourinho made the injury problem one of his top priorities, bringing in Sandro Carriço from Benfica to head the sports science department, which specialises in injury prevention and managing players' physical loads.

Those measures looked to be paying off in the opening months of the season, with only a handful of players sidelined. Then the current break reignited the worries, stacking the injury crisis on top of the technical challenges Mourinho already has to solve.