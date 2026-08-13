The future of Barcelona star Marc Casadó remains up in the air, but he is increasingly heading towards Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal are preparing a fresh attempt to complete the signing before the end of the summer transfer window.

According to Sport, citing the Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum", the club have decided to intensify their efforts after it emerged that Casadó has yet to make a final decision on his next destination.

The newspaper said: "Al-Hilal are preparing to make a new offer to sign Marc Casadó, after confirming that the player has not definitively settled his decision regarding his future."

Several attempts have already come and gone, with offers approaching 30 million euros. Now Al-Hilal are ready to table a bigger bid in a bid to convince both the player and Barcelona once and for all.

They are not the only Saudi club circling. Al-Ahli Jeddah have also shown interest in the young midfielder and continue to monitor his situation.

Barcelona are holding firm. They will not part with Casadó for less than 40 million euros.

His situation has grown more difficult on the pitch as he waits for a resolution. Casadó now sits outside the first-team plans, alongside a number of other players whose futures remain unsettled.

Jofre Torrents, Tommy Marqués, Marc Casadó, Héctor Fort, Toni and Guille Fernández all trained away from the group last Tuesday.

Selling Casadó carries a dual importance for Barcelona. Beyond settling the future of a player who no longer appears to feature in the club's priority plans, a deal approaching 40 million euros would generate significant revenue and provide financial breathing room.

With Al-Hilal ready to return strongly to negotiations and Al-Ahli keeping tabs on the player, the coming days could prove decisive.