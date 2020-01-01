Bayern Munich sign Real Madrid defender Odriozola on loan

have completed the signing of defender Alvaro Odriozola on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Odriozola arrived in Germany on Tuesday and underwent a medical with the champions before the move was announced on Wednesday.

The international has fallen down the pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu this season, with Zinedine Zidane having used him on just five occasions this term.

Odriozola last made a first-team appearance in the Blancos' win over in December, though he has not been called upon in since defeat to newly-promoted Mallorca on October 19.

The right-back joined Madrid in the summer of 2018 from in a deal worth a reported €40 million (£35.4m/$46.8m), with it felt that he would prove to be Dani Carvajal's long-term successor in the Spanish capital.

He made 22 appearances during his first season with the 13-time European champions, scoring one goal, but has on the whole struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular.

"After internal discussions, we decided to meet the request of our head coach Hansi Flick for defensive reinforcements and decided together on Alvaro Odriozola," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

"We are very happy about the commitment and would like to thank those responsible at Real Madrid for the very friendly and cooperative discussions."

More to follow...