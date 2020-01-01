Real Madrid receive two loan offers for Bayern-linked Odriozola

The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impression under Zinedine Zidane, but two sides in La Liga are hoping to give him the chance to impress

right-back Alvaro Odriozola looks set to head out on loan for the rest of the season, with Goal and SPOX learning that Athletic Club and Sevilla have both submitted offers.

have also been linked with the 24-year-old, who doesn’t appear to be in Zinedine Zidane’s plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The champions were knocked back by after contacting Jorge Mendes to discuss a move for Joao Cancelo, while Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi – currently on loan at – is also unavailable.

Cancelo played 90 minutes in City’s 2-2 draw with at the weekend, perhaps signalling Pep Guardiola’s intention to give him the chance to displace Kyle Walker from the team.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick has been aiming to bring in a new right-back for some time, with the hope that Joshua Kimmich can move into midfield on a permanent basis.

Kimmich has played between right-back and midfield this season, adding fuel to comparisons between the 24-year-old and his predecessor for club and country, Philipp Lahm.

However, as things stand, Bayern have not made an official approach for Odriozola. Athletic and will be hoping to convince the Spaniard to remain in .

He is widely reported to be eyeing an exit from Madrid after struggling for game time under Zidane.

Odriozola was expected to kick on and challenge Dani Carvajal for a first-team place after joining in a much-anticipated €40 million (£35m/$47m) move from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2018.

He has only played 27 times in all competitions for Madrid since then, including just four league appearances this season.

Reports have also suggested Odriozola could be permitted to leave for good once fellow right-back Hakimi returns from his successful loan spell at Dortmund at the end of the season.

Hakimi’s own future remains a matter of discussion, though, with Dortmund and Bayern both linked with making permanent moves for him at the end of his current loan.

The 21-year-old joined on a two-year temporary deal at the beginning of the 2018-19 season, and hasn’t missed a game for Dortmund in any competition this season.