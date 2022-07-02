Barcelona won't sell De Jong, insists club president Laporta amid strong Man Utd transfer interest

The Red Devils have kept up a dogged pursuit of the Netherlands international

Barcelona have no intention of selling Frenkie de Jong despite Manchester United's long-standing interest, claims club president Joan Laporta, with the Dutchman attracting a suite of suitors for his services.

The playmaker has been a priority target for the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag, with the stumbling block to a move thought more to be the player's reluctant to make the switch rather than the Blaugrana's hesitance to do business, particularly amid their financial struggles.

Now however, Laporta has claimed that the midfielder will be sticking at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future, or at least that remains the club's intentions.

Why do Barcelona not want to sell De Jong?

With De Jong having showcased little desire to move on, the likelihood of his exit was always tied to Barca's financial motivations.

But with a reported influx of funds after selling part of their television rights, Laporta has suggested that the need to move him on is now less pressing.

"We have no intention of selling him and he wants to stay," the president stated. "Manchester United is not the only one who wants him."

What is Barcelona's stance on Raphinha?

Outside of De Jong's future, much of Barcelona's transfer activity has been focused on protracted sagas involving moves for Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski and Leeds winger Raphinha, with the club's well-documented financial woes working against them.

In the case of the latter, the Blaugrana have reportedly had personal terms in place since earlier this year, and Laporta feels confident that the Whites will lean towards their expected offer given the Brazilian's preference to play in Spain.

That's in spite of Leeds preferring an offer from Chelsea, as GOAL understands.

"We have spoken with Leeds and I think they will not be against it," he added. "We have communication. What happens is that there are other clubs that want Raphinha and are making their proposals."

