Barcelona unfazed by Inter's attempts to renew Lautaro contract as he remains No.1 summer target

The Blaugrana remain determined to prise the Argentine forward away from San Siro and believe they are the only club that he will join

remain unfazed by ’s attempts to put fresh terms in place with Lautaro Martinez, Goal has learned, with the Liga giants in no rush to step up their efforts to land the Argentine.

The highly-rated South American forward remains the top target at Camp Nou for the next transfer window.

Barca are prepared to bide their time when it comes to negotiations, with a €111 million (£100m/$125m) exit clause that they could have triggered having expired on July 7.

Those in Catalunya always considered that figure to be far too high, with there confidence on their part that a true market valuation will come in much below that figure.

That remains the Blaugrana’s stance and they believe an offer can be pieced together that satisfies Inter demands – with it possible that a part-exchange deal could be put in place.

Junior Firpo and Arturo Vidal are among the names to have been mentioned when it comes to a trade package, although the latter has impressed this season and may no longer be deemed surplus to requirements.

Inter have endeavoured to avoid fanning the transfer flames, with leading figures in Milan eager to retain the services of a prized asset.

The Nerazzurri consider the speculation surrounding Lautaro to be an unwelcome distraction, with the 22-year-old having offered no indication that he will be pushing for a move.

A much-coveted talent has remained coy when it comes to his future plans, offering hope to his current club when it comes to contract talks.

Barca, though, believe that Lautaro would welcome the opportunity to join their ranks, and that they are the only club he would consider leaving Inter for.

That is allowing them to take their time, with there little risk of a rival stealing in.

It is understood that Barca will open with an offer of €60m (£55m/$70m) and Junior once they have put definitive plans in place for the summer window.

No move will be made until the end of August, though, with the resumption of competition very much the focus for those still involved.

Barca form part of that group, as they prepare to face in the second leg of their last-16 showdown on August 8.

Only when their continental campaign has come to a close will the Liga giants step up their efforts in what promises to be a testing negotiation with Inter for Lautaro.

Barcelona full-back Emerson, meanwhile, could be on his way out of the club.

The Catalans part own the Brazilian along with , who the 21-year-old joined in 2019, and although he had been tipped to return to Camp Nou in the summer, Barca are now looking to cash in for around €30m (£27m/$35m), with interested.