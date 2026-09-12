Barcelona are working on improving the contracts of a number of their young players, following the levels they have shown and the greater roles they have earned in the squad under Hansi Flick, after the close of the summer transfer window.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona wrapped up six heavyweight deals during the summer window, signing Rodri, Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Gabriel Jesus, Joao Cancelo and the talented Jesse Bisheo.

With the window shut, the sporting management aren't slowing down. Now it's time to improve terms for the players who have earned a rise, given their form and their growing presence in Flick's squad. All of them are young.

Hamza Abdelkarim, 18, stands out among them. He showed off his qualities as an out-and-out striker during pre-season, and the club rewarded him: a bigger salary, a higher release clause and an extra year on his deal, running until 2030.

Four other young players who have proven their quality are next in line. Two of them already carry real experience under Flick, namely Marc Bernal, 19, and Gerard Martin, 24.

Bernal is under contract until 2029, and he has already opened talks with the sporting management over a pay rise.

The club backed him after his knee injury by improving his deal and pushing his release clause up to 500 million euros, with a promise to revisit it if he delivered on the pitch.

He has done exactly that since recovering, so the moment has arrived to seal the new contract. Deco has already been in touch with his agent Raul Verdu.

Gerard Martin is another Flick relies on. Tied to the club until 2028 with a release clause of 100 million euros, he is set for an extension too.

Keep him for more years, raise his salary and lift his release clause: that's the plan, and Martin is well aware of the club's intentions.

Also on the renewal list is Xavi Espart, 19, Flick's biggest gamble this season.

Espart signed in 2025 on a deal until 2028, but the terms at the time were those of a reserve-team player.

Now that he has a first-team number, he deserves a rise. His agent is the same as Ferran Torres's, though the club expect no trouble getting the renewal over the line.

Bryan Farinas, 20, is the last name on the list. Under contract until 2028, he came close to a move to Girona, but Flick chose to keep him after Frenkie de Jong's injury and he now holds a first-team number.

Farinas is still on a reserve-team salary, so it needs adjusting to match his bigger role. He is expected to sign until 2031.

Raphinha, 29, is also on Barcelona's radar. His contract runs out in 2028, as sporting director Deco confirmed to "RAC 1", but nothing has moved yet on a renewal.



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