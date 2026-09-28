A press report on Monday delivered bad news for Barcelona, with their midfielder set to miss both the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain and the Clásico against Real Madrid.

Sunday's reports had struck a more hopeful note, suggesting Frenkie de Jong was close to rejoining group training. The plan had him starting work with the non-international players on 5 October, before linking up with the international contingent on 8 October.

The newspaper "AS" tells a different story. Their latest word is that the Dutchman will not be available for Barça's upcoming matches.

At 29, he is still not fully fit. That rules him out of both the meeting with Paris Saint-Germain on 20 October and the trip to face Real Madrid on 25 October.

"AS" do not expect de Jong back on the pitch before 1 November.

Barcelona lose a midfield linchpin for two of their biggest games of the season.