Barcelona, Rodri signing made official: the figures

Barcelona have completed the signing of Rodri after reaching an agreement with Manchester City to bring the newly crowned world champion back to Spain. The deal is worth €76.5 million and the midfielder has signed until 2030, with the Citizens set to replace him with Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille.





THE FIGURES - The agreement with Manchester City includes an initial €60 million, plus €11.5 million in bonuses that both clubs consider easily achievable. Another €5 million will depend on the midfielder's individual performances and the results Barcelona achieve during the season. If all the variables are triggered, City's total income will reach €76.5 million.





THE CONTRACT - Rodri's contract situation shaped the negotiations. The captain of world champion Spain was under contract at Manchester City until 30 June 2027 and had already opened the door to a return to the Spanish league. Barça offered him a four-year contract, until 30 June 2030.



