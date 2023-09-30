Blow for Barcelona! Raphinha sidelined with hamstring injury after pulling up in La Liga win over Sevilla

Barcelona have issued an update on Brazilian winger Raphinha's injury following the win against Sevilla on Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona were able to secure a 1-0 win over Sevilla on Friday evening, thanks to an own goal from former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos in his first appearance against his bitter rivals since returning to La Liga this summer. However, the win came at the expense of Brazilian winger Raphinha, who was forced off through injury in the 37th minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury comes as a big blow to Xavi's side, who regained their spot at the top of La Liga after securing all three points against Sevilla. The champions have now opened a two-point gap on Los Blancos in third, with Girona currently occupying second place, just one point behind the leaders.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Tests carried out have revealed that Raphinha has a right hamstring injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," said the club via their official X account, formerly Twitter.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? All eyes for Xavi's side will now be focused on the upcoming clash between Girona and Real Madrid on Saturday evening, with the result set to play a major role in the league standings as we head into the remainder of the season.