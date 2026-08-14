FC Barcelona are on the verge of selling Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain. Thanks to a clever structure in the agreement, the Spanish giants are avoiding having to send as much as eighteen million euros to his former club Manchester City, The Athletic reports.

Ferran made himself a national hero this summer by firing Spain past Argentina (1-0) in extra time in the 2026 World Cup final. Even so, Barcelona decided not to extend his contract, which expires next year, despite the important role he played in last season's title win with 21 goals in 49 matches.

Barcelona and PSG have now agreed a fee of around 50 million euros, with no add-ons included. The move will reunite Ferran with his former national team coach Luis Enrique.

By structuring the transfer this way, Barcelona are stopping a significant chunk of the fee from heading to Manchester City. Here's how it works: when Barça signed Ferran from Manchester City in January 2022 for 55 million euros plus 10 million euros in variables, specific conditions were included:

Had Ferran's contract been extended, Barcelona would have had to send another eight million euros to Man City. By not renewing it, that obligation disappears.

Manchester City would also have been due a sell-on bonus of ten million euros if the forward was sold for 55 million euros or more. By keeping the fee just below that mark at 50 million euros, Barcelona keep the full amount in Catalonia.

All told, Ferran played 207 matches for Barcelona, scoring 63 goals and providing 23 assists.