Barcelona pondering €45 million offer for Athletico Paranaense wonderkid Vitor Roque

Barcelona are considering making an offer worth €45 million (£39m/$49m) for Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque, GOAL understands.

WHAT HAPPENED? Even with financial uncertainty still surrounding the club, Barca officials are said to be prepared to offer up to €45 million (£39m/$49m) for Roque, the 18-year-old forward who is currently starring up front for Athletico Paranaense in Brazil.

GOAL understands that the terms of the proposal have not yet been outlined, but that Barca would be willing to try to sign Roque as well as completing a reunion with Lionel Messi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roque is attracting attention from some big clubs in Europe, after enjoying a breakthrough year in Brazil. He's scored seven goals and laid on three assists in all competitions for Paranaense this term.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After Sergio Busquets confirmed he will leave Barca this summer, a few others could join him in exiting the Camp Nou – with the club certainly in need of offloading stars to balance the books. Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres are among the high-profile forwards who may depart.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The club await a guarantee from La Liga that they can re-sign Messi – and indeed whether they can make further signings, such as Roque.