Barcelona announce their seventh signing: an African forward alongside Hamza Abdelkarim

Barcelona have activated the buy clause for Ghanaian striker Aziz Issah, tying him to the reserve team until 2028.

The move follows two seasons on loan from Ghanaian club Dreams, during which Issah did enough with Barcelona Atletic to win over the coaching staff.

Issah signed his permanent contract after passing his medical, with youth sector director Jose Ramon Alexanko in attendance. The Catalan club confirmed the deal runs until 30 June 2028, with the option of a further season.

Last season, the 20-year-old featured in 20 matches for the reserve side, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

He becomes Barcelona Atletic's seventh signing ahead of the 2026-2027 campaign. Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim arrived first, followed by Johnny Hernandez, Juan Ibarra, Ignasi Coll, Javi Castro and Josue Caicedo.