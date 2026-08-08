Ferran Torres is closer than ever to swapping Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain, with the two clubs deep in negotiations and both keen to wrap up the deal within days.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that the forward is strongly leaning towards leaving this summer. His entourage have told the Catalan club he wants a move to the French capital, ending months of uncertainty over his future.

The talks are happening away from the spotlight, driven by sporting directors Deco and Luis Campos, who enjoy a strong relationship. Everyone else at the club has been focused elsewhere, chiefly on Julian Alvarez, Rodri and Ronald Araujo.

Agreement between Torres and Paris Saint-Germain

Torres has already agreed personal terms with PSG, according to the report, and would sign a four-year deal in Paris.

All that remains is a final agreement between the two clubs over the financial details. Those are the negotiations under way now, and the two parties are close.

Everyone wants it done before next Wednesday, when Torres is due back for Barcelona training, so the player does not have to rejoin the squad with his future still up in the air.

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50 million euros lead Torres to Paris

Barcelona are expected to bank close to 50 million euros for their Spanish forward. The current talks centre on the final fee, along with the clauses and variables it will include.

An agreement is close, opening the door to an official announcement of Torres's move to PSG in the near future.

It began at the World Cup

The idea of Torres joining PSG did not appear out of nowhere this week. The first signs surfaced during the World Cup, when reports emerged of the French club's interest in the player.

Neither PSG nor Torres confirmed any talks at the time. Then the forward left the door open to an exit in a recent interview in the United States.

"I have a contract with Barcelona, but... in football you never know what might happen," he said. "I am waiting to take the appropriate decision, and I do not know yet."

Torres also fired a clear warning to Barcelona over his future, saying he wanted to feel the club were desperate to keep him: "They have to prove that they want me, and come to negotiate, and in the end things will go as they should."

Torres's desire cancels the Barcelona meeting

Barcelona's management had planned to meet Torres next Wednesday, when the Spanish internationals return to training after the rest period they were handed following the World Cup.

His desire to move to Paris has changed everything. That meeting now looks pointless if the two clubs strike a final agreement before he is due back.