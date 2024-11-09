The South African side started their Group A campaign with a defeat to the DR Congolese outfit at Stade Ben Ahmed El Abdi on Saturday.

Following a goalless first-half, Lacho Marta opened the scoring for TP Mazembe in the 61st minute to have University of the the Western Cape start chasing this Caf Women's Champions League match.

Merveille Kanjinga Nanguji then headed in to double the Congolese giants' advantage with 13 minutes to go and ultimately, Mazembe emerged as 2-0 winners.

TP Mazembe's lineup included South African forward Kgalebane Mohlakoana who was facing her compatriots.

Banyana Banyana stars like defender Fikile Magama, Amogelang Motau and Sibulele Holweni all started for UWC who are making their debut appearance at this competition.

It was the two team's first-ever meeting and TP Mazembe's second against a South African side at this tournament after being thumped 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in 2022.

The Congolese giants now lead Group A following the three points collected as they started in a promising way to be crowned champions in Morocco.

UWC had managed to contain their opponents in the first period but were broken by Marta.

Nanguji then made the afternoon more difficult for the debutant South Africans.

Up next for UWC is Tuesday's date with Senegalese giants Aigles de la Médina as they seek to recover from TP Mazembe's setback.

On Tuesday again, Mazembe will face FAR Rabat and victory will secure them passage to the next round.