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imago-sport-1081064016.jpgAbdullah Ahmed

Translated by

Awaiting another deal: Al-Hilal offloads another foreign player

Transfers
M. Patouillet
Yusuf Akcicek
Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
France
Türkiye
Saudi Arabia

"The Leader" continues its moves

Al-Hilal have continued offloading foreign players at the start of the new season, freeing up space to strike new deals during the current summer transfer window.

Saudi journalist Hamad Al-Suwailhi said Al-Hilal have agreed a mutual termination with young French goalkeeper Mathieu Patouillet, allowing him to leave the club for free.

Speaking to the "Dawrina Ghair" programme on the "Al-Saudiya" channel, Al-Suwailhi explained that Patouillet's exit hands Al-Hilal the chance to sign a new foreign player in the youth (born-after) category in his place.

According to the Saudi journalist, "the Boss" want to seize the opportunity by bringing in a defender in the youth category, particularly if Turkish defender Yusuf Akcicek departs.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

Strangely, both Patouillet and Akcicek joined the Saudi club in the youth category during the last summer transfer window. A single season later, the decision was taken to move them on.

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That comes despite Akcicek featuring for Al-Hilal in numerous matches, whether as a starter or a substitute. Patouillet, by contrast, failed to convince Italian coach Simone Inzaghi of his abilities.

Al-Hilal are meanwhile pushing to complete several foreign signings, particularly at winger and striker, with the departures of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez and Brazilian winger Malcom already confirmed.

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