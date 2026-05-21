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Austria World Cup 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Austria World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, group information, prices & more

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Austria
M. Arnautovic

Austria are back on the global soccer stage and here’s how you can see them in action

Austria completed their first mission, successfully qualifying for the World Cup after almost 28 years. Now they look to progress to the knockout stages for the first time since 1954.

Ralf Rangnick’s men took a lot of confidence from Euro 2024, where they recorded their best-ever continental performance, and they’ll be hopeful of making further strides forward in North America.

Austria kicks off their World Cup 2026 campaign on June 16 against Jordan at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

GOAL will show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Austria’s games, and how much they cost.

Austria World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

Austria World Cup 2026 Fixtures

You have to go back to 1982 for the last time Austria won their opening group encounter at a World Cup tournament. Can they make a positive start in North America?

These are the Group J fixtures that await them:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 16, 2026

Austria vs Jordan

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Tickets

June 22, 2026

Argentina vs Austria

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Tickets

June 27, 2026

Algeria vs Austria

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Tickets

How to buy Austria World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
Austria World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

How much are Austria World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 32 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

What to expect from Austria at the World Cup 2026

Despite losing 1-0 to Romania in Bucharest last October, Austria regained their focus to finish top of their World Cup qualifying group. They recorded six wins from eight starts, including a 10-0 romp against San Marino.

Marko Arnautovic scored four goals during that record-breaking win and, in doing so, officially became Austria's all-time top goalscorer with 45 goals. He's added two more to his tally since.

Austria has maintained their momentum in 2026, clinching friendly wins against two World Cup-bound sides in the shape of Ghana and South Korea. The 5-1 win in Vienna, over a Ghana side that featured Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and Antoine Semenyo, was particularly impressive.

The last time Austria featured at a World Cup tournament, they failed to win a game. At France 98, they would draw 1-1 with both Cameroon and Chile, before losing 2-1 against Italy. They’ll be hoping for an improved performance in North America this summer.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country

Stadium (City)

Capacity

Canada

BC Place (Vancouver)

54,000


BMO Field (Toronto)

45,000

Mexico

Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)

83,000


Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

48,000


Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

53,500

United States

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

75,000


Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

65,000


AT&T Stadium (Dallas)

94,000


NRG Stadium (Houston)

72,000


Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

73,000


SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

70,000


Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

65,000


MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

82,500


Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

69,000


Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)

71,000


Lumen Field (Seattle)

69,000


Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France - 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

 

Erich Probst is Austria's top scorer at World Cup tournaments. He netted all 6 of his goals during his nation's historic run to the semi-finals of the 1954 edition held in Switzerland.

In terms of World Cup tournament appearances, four players have each played 11 times for Austria. Friedl Koncilia, Erich Obermayer, Bruno Pezzey and Herbert Prohaska all featured during each of their side's games at the 1978 and 1982 editions.

 

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

 

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