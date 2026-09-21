Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Atlético star provokes Real Madrid: Madrid is red and white

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
C. Romero
Spain

Cristian Romero, the Atletico Madrid defender, gave his verdict on his side's 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the standout clash of the seventh round of the Spanish League.

Romero wrote on his Instagram account: "Pride, effort, and a very big heart for this team.. Madrid is red and white."

He added in the same post: "Atletico Madrid forward always."

The Argentine also urged fans to look past the refereeing controversy that shadowed the derby, saying: "Don't let anyone try to divert attention, the three points were completely deserved."

Romero sat at the centre of that controversy himself. His heavy challenge on Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham in the first half sparked furious debate.

LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL

Referee's response? A mere yellow card in the 38th minute.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho insisted Romero deserved to be sent off for the strong challenge on Bellingham's knee. He also felt Kang-in Lee should have walked for his challenge on Fede Valverde's ankle.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google