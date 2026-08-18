Atletico, Simeone shuts the door on Alvarez: "The owner has spoken"

Barcelona are still pushing to sign Julian Alvarez, but Diego Simeone has again made it clear the Argentina striker will not leave Atletico Madrid: "If the owner of the club has spoken with such certainty, there is nothing more to add".





JULIAN'S WISH - Alvarez has never hidden his ambitions. Speaking to ESPN early in Argentina's road to the 2026 World Cup, he said: "I try to be an honest person. I spoke to the people at [Atlético] I needed to speak to. I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream".