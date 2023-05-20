Arthur Zwane's Kaizer Chiefs fail to beat 10-man Cape Town City as Amakhosi slip out of the PSL top four

Kaizer Chiefs played most of the game with the advantage of an extra man but still could not get the better of Cape Town City.

The Glamour Boys lost to 10-man

City finish in the top four

Zwane looks forward to pre-season

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs lost to a 10-man Cape Town City on Saturday afternoon and have slipped out of the top four.

This defeat means this is Amakhosi's worst season in the top flight as far as matches lost are concerned. Chiefs lost 12 games this season and had a poor return of goals as Arthur Zwane's side only managed to score 32 goals and conceded 33.

Mduduzi Mdantsane got the opener for City and he was assisted by Khnayisa Mayo inside the opening 10 minutes. However, Mdantsane had to be sacrificed by coach Eric Tinkler after Taariq Fielies received a straight red card in the 34th minute.

Keanu Cupido started the game as skipper and Cupido took care of the armband until club captain, Thamsanqa Mkhize came on for Mdantsane in the 40th minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs dropped from the top four and this rounds up an rather forgettable season for Amakhosi mentor, Zwane. Last week, Chiefs had to dial 10111 to have members of the South African Police Service escort Zwane out of the venue as fans threw missiles at him in anger and frustration after Chiefs lost to SuperSport United.

This time around, the attendance at the FNB Stadium was quite underwhelming and this is an indication that the Amakhosi faithful are not pleased with Zwane's maiden season at the helm of the Glamour Boys.

WHAT'S NEXT: These two sides will play against each other in next season's MTN8. Meanwhile, hiefs management have vowed to move forward with Zwane even though he is clearly not the favourite among the supporters.

Zwane is expecting in the incoming Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango, as he prepares to shift into pre-season mode in the next few weeks.