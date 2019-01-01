Arsenal told they are paying ‘high price’ for Tierney at £25m

Ex-Gunners and Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas believes the Scottish champions are getting “very good value” from a mooted deadline day transfer fee

are getting “very good value” in a mooted £25 million ($30m) deal with for Kieran Tierney, says Charlie Nicholas, with that figure considered to be “quite high” despite being a “statement of intent” from the Gunners.

Those at Emirates Stadium are hoping to see a long-running transfer saga reach a positive conclusion on deadline day.

Two bids from north London for Tierney have already been knocked back, with the second of those totalling £25m through a number of clauses.

Returning with a more suitable offer at that price has seen Arsenal close on an agreement for a highly-rated 22-year-old left-back, with Goal having revealed that the Gunners are confident of capturing Tierney and centre-half David Luiz.

Nicholas, who represented Arsenal and Celtic in his playing days, believes both sides of the Tierney talks are getting a good deal, with those in addressing a weakness in their ranks while the Scottish champions bring in a sizeable fee for a player with no experience of life outside of Glasgow.

He told the Daily Record: "He would be much better than what Arsenal currently have.

"My honest opinion is it’s quite a high price. Celtic have got very good value at £25m.

"I know Celtic fans say he’s worth £40m because of how much [£50m] Aaron Wan-Bissaka went to for.

"He’s played in the Scottish Premiership, he’s a treble Treble winner and an absolute diehard Celtic fan but the time is right for Kieran to move on.

"Fans might sit and say, 'Why does he not stay for nine in a row'. But there’s no guarantee of Celtic winning that. Neither is 10 in a row.

"OK, you can’t guarantee trophies at Arsenal either but what I can say as an Arsenal fan is they’re signing a very talented left-back who will get better. Arsenal will make him better.

"And the club had to make a statement of intent defensively because they’ve been lacking in that department."

Tierney has been on Celtic’s books since the age of seven and taken in 170 senior appearances for the club.

He is also a international with 12 caps to his name and will be looking to slot straight into the Arsenal side to cover a problematic position – with it possible that a debut could be made in a Premier League season opener against Newcastle on Sunday.