‘Arsenal players would do anything for Arteta’ – Nelson explains how Gunners boss has inspired Premier League title bid

Arsenal players “would do anything” for coach Mikel Arteta, says Reiss Nelson, with the Spanish tactician inspiring a Premier League title bid.

Gunners will be top of the table at Christmas

Suffered only one defeat in 14 games

Spanish coach rebuilding belief at the Emirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have ensured that will sit at the summit of the English top-flight at Christmas for the first time since 2007 after taking 12 wins and 37 points from their opening 14 fixtures. Belief is building again at Emirates Stadium, following a humbling fall from grace, with Arteta overseeing shrewd business in the transfer market as he gets everybody on the red half of north London dancing to the same tune.

WHAT THEY SAID: Nelson, who has taken in seven appearances under Arteta this season, has told The Mirror of his highly-rated boss: “I feel like it has always been the same, he has always had the same blueprint in terms of what he wants to do it was just about getting the right players in to follow the same path. He has got a group of players now that would do anything for him, anything he says and if you have that as a manager, the things you want to do will come good as everyone is fighting and understands what you want.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nelson added on Arsenal’s bid to claim a first domestic crown since the fabled ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04: “I feel like the players have kind of – they are not thinking about the title, we are just thinking about each game as it comes. The manager has instilled that in us. After every game, we have a picture on the board of the plan for the next game, so it is game by game, step by step, it is about how everyone can improve themselves and make the team get better. Of course, the title is something that we all dream of and want to do, but that is not worth thinking about all the time.”

WHAT NEXT? Arteta has already delivered FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs at Arsenal and has his sights set on more major silverware in a season that needs a decision to be made on Nelson’s future as he runs down the final year of his contract.