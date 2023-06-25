'I am tremendously grateful' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes strong statement on his future in response to PSG job offer reports

Mikel Arteta made a strong statement about his future at Arsenal while responding to a reported job offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? Last week a report emerged that Paris Saint-German sporting director Luis Campos had approached Mikel Arteta to replace Christophe Galtier at the helm. But the Arsenal boss has now claimed that he has unfinished business at the Premier League club and is happy to continue there.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about PSG's offer, Arteta told Marca: "I can only say that I am happy at Arsenal. I feel loved, valued by our owners, Stan and Josh [the two Kroenkes], and I have a lot to do here at this club. I am happy and tremendously grateful to be at Arsenal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Under Arteta's tutelage last season, the Gunners finished runners-up behind Manchester City. Arsenal had led the table for the majority of the campaign, but suffered an unfortunate spate of injuries that ultimately derailed their challenge.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? In a bid to improve their squad for next season, Arsenal are showing urgency in the transfer market. They are close to roping in Kai Havertz from Chelsea and are leading the race to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.