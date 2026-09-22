Fulham defender Joachim Andersen has admitted his surprise at Alvaro Arbeloa's decision to drop him in recent matches, insisting he has been given no clear explanation for the sudden change. He captained the side in a large number of games last season.

The Danish defender opened up on his situation in comments carried by the Danish media. "I am a little surprised. Last season, I was captain in many matches," he said.

A red card last May earned Andersen a three-match suspension. He returned against Chelsea, a game Fulham lost 3-2 to open the current campaign.

Arbeloa turned to the Dane against Sunderland and Crystal Palace before leaving him on the bench for the Liverpool clash.

Ten minutes off the bench against Manchester United was all Andersen managed, with his exile from the starting XI continuing.

Surprised as he was, Andersen refused to escalate matters or aim any criticism at his manager. He understands the coaching staff's wish to shake things up after a rough start.

"We lost the first three matches, and I was suspended for the first. Then the coach thought we needed to make changes. But I don't have much to say about that," the player said.

He added: "I can't do much, and I think I played brilliantly. Sometimes the coach wants to try something different, and that's how things are."

His stance lands with Fulham enduring a wretched start in the Premier League. Two points from their first five matches, no win to their name.

Those faltering results have piled pressure on Arbeloa, especially with bigger fixtures looming after the international break.

Fulham will hope to use the coming weeks to right the ship, restore their balance and land a first win. They need tactical solutions to bring stability back to the team and hand both the key men and those on the fringes clearer roles.