The much-anticipated "revolution" in Italian football is still waiting for its actual launch. Assembling the new leadership team at the Italian Football Federation, led by president Giovanni Malago, technical director Paolo Maldini and adviser Leonardo, has proved complicated as the search goes on for the coach to lead the phase of renewal.

French newspaper "L'Equipe" reported on Thursday that Pep Guardiola is the biggest dream for Malago and Maldini, who met the former Manchester City coach in Barcelona last week. The Italian Football Federation are still weighing up more than one option to lead the national team through the coming phase.

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Maldini spoke on arriving at the Italian league meeting: "I have no information to give you on this matter. You have identified one of our targets, but we also spoke with Ancelotti. It is important to start with the best, then see whether they are interested."

Carlo Ancelotti has turned down the offer because of his contract with the Brazil national team, the newspaper added, while Guardiola is expected to settle his position over the coming days.

Taking charge of Italy could mean a significant pay cut for Guardiola, who was earning 23 million euros per year with Manchester City.

Maldini hinted, though, that "it is not a question of money" but rather a life choice, especially as the Catalan coach has confirmed on more than one occasion his desire to devote some time to himself and his family in Barcelona.

Other options

"L'Equipe" indicated that should Guardiola decline, Maldini rates Andrea Pirlo highly and believes he can embody the desired change.

That enthusiasm for Pirlo, whose coaching start was hardly remarkable, does not command consensus within the Italian Football Federation.

Malago, meanwhile, is close to Roberto Mancini, though some officials did not take kindly to the way he left Italy in 2023 to coach Saudi Arabia. The clubs are pushing to sign Antonio Conte, who is not Maldini's favoured option.

The scenario for choosing the new coach remains wide open, the newspaper concluded.