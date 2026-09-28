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Columbus Crew v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

"An exceptional explosion with Inter Miami": Messi two steps away from a historic throne

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami CF
Columbus Crew
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer
L. Messi
US
Argentina

He continued his brilliant form with Inter Miami

Argentina's Lionel Messi continued his brilliant form with Inter Miami, moving a step closer to breaking a historic record.

Columbus Crew snatched a thrilling win over Leagues Cup holders Inter Miami, running out 2-1 winners thanks to a last-gasp strike from Jamal Thiaré in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time. The clash still had room for a remarkable display from the Argentine star.

Messi produced an exceptional touch of class despite the defeat. He scored Inter Miami's only goal in the 33rd minute, curling a direct free-kick with his left foot from a difficult angle. The ball settled in the far top corner, catching out a Columbus defence who had expected him to send in a cross.

 Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his "X" account: "Lionel Messi has scored 4 goals from free-kicks in the last 7 matches with Inter Miami".

He added: "Messi (76 goals) is now just two goals away from equalling the record for most free-kick scorer, held by Brazil's Marcelinho Carioca with 78 free-kick goals in his career".



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