Frenkie de Jong is close to returning to group training with Barcelona. He is expected to begin working with the non-international players on 5 October, before joining the group that includes the internationals on 8 October.

Barcelona and Hansi Flick's side have started the season at full speed, and a packed schedule awaits. De Jong will need to recover his competitive rhythm and build the necessary physical strength before the coach gives him the green light to return to matches.

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The 29-year-old Dutch international is entering the final stage of the conservative treatment he chose to deal with the tear in the medial collateral ligament of his right knee, an injury he sustained during the World Cup.

Returning to training with his teammates a week from now does not mean his return to matches is imminent. Quite the opposite. It is natural for him to need an extra two or three weeks of preparation before Flick feels the time is right, provided there are no aches or any relapse.

Barcelona's run of important matches also leaves little room for De Jong to train for long periods with his teammates at a high tempo, which may affect the timing of his return, according to the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

His situation for the Clásico

It makes sense for De Jong to keep working alone at Barcelona before he begins training with his teammates on Thursday 15 October, once the team returns from facing Galatasaray in Istanbul in the Champions League.

Barça play the first Clásico of the season against Real Madrid on Sunday 25 October. The Catalan side's technical staff believe De Jong's involvement before the clash with the Merengue looks difficult. His name may make the matchday squad, but his actual participation remains unclear, unless an injury to one of the players forces the coach to call on him, according to "Mundo Deportivo".

A more realistic date for his return looks to be the match against Alavés on 1 November. A full week separates that fixture from the Real Madrid game, with no other clash in between, giving the Dutchman the chance to train daily with his teammates, free of travel or recovery sessions that might interrupt his rhythm.



