'An absolute dream transfer beckons for Brian Brobbey'

Manchester United have Brian Brobbey firmly on their radar. According to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, the English giants are weighing up a January move for the Sunderland striker after his strong start to the new season.

Brobbey has been at Sunderland since the summer of 2025, when they paid €20 million to sign him from Ajax. The 24-year-old forward became an important player in his first season and is under contract until mid-2029.

According to TEAMtalk, Brobbey also caught the eye at the 2026 World Cup. The Netherlands international scored three goals in four matches and has since been linked with several Premier League clubs.

Manchester United are one of the clubs to have tracked Brobbey for some time. Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Aston Villa have also been mentioned as interested parties, but Sunderland decided last summer that letting the striker leave was not up for discussion.

That interest from Manchester has not gone away. Bailey reports that United could look to sign a new striker in January, with Brobbey among the candidates, while Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy is also said to be on the list.

This month, Brobbey underlined again what he can do. The Dutchman hit a hat-trick against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, although Sunderland eventually lost 5-3.

A winter move to Old Trafford still looks particularly difficult. Sunderland are said to value Brobbey at around £50 million, equivalent to €58 million, and according to the reports have no intention whatsoever of selling him midway through the season.