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RodriGetty Images
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Among the highest salaries: how much will Rodri earn at Barcelona?

Transfers
LaLiga
Barcelona
Manchester City
Rodri
Spain
England

Barcelona will officially announce the signing of Rodri in the coming hours, after finalising the agreement with Manchester City.

The deal is done. Negotiations dragged on longer than expected, thanks to Manchester City's tough stance at the table.

According to "Sport", Barcelona got the deal over the line with a clever final offer built around a fixed fee of 60 million euros, the maximum the Catalan club were willing to pay upfront, plus a set of variables.

Those variables break down into 10 million euros tied in complex fashion to the number of matches the player features in, along with a further 6 million euros payable only if easier targets are met.

Having weighed up the pros and cons, Barcelona agreed a four-year contract with the player worth a little over 13 million euros net per season.

Club Friendlies
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Al Ahly SC crest
Al Ahly SC
AHL
Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU

That salary will rank among the highest in the Barcelona squad, and rightly so given the club are signing a Ballon d'Or winner.

Manchester City, for their part, agreed to take the transfer fee in comfortable instalments. 

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