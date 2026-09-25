Morocco opened their qualifying campaign for the 2027 Africa Cup with a 2-0 win over Gabon. Noussair Mazraoui and Soufiane Rahimi scored in Rabat, while Abdellah Ouazane made his debut for the national team in the closing stages. The top Ajax talent played a direct role in Morocco's second goal with the pre-assist.

From kick-off, the hosts took control and pinned Gabon deep inside their own half. Azzedine Ounahi looked Morocco's biggest threat early on and rattled the bar after 27 minutes.

Then, nine minutes later, the breakthrough finally came. Mazraoui cut in from the right and hit one from around 20 metres, with goalkeeper Loyce Mbaba Amonome misjudging the bounce as the ball flew in for 1-0.

After the break, Morocco stayed on top and quickly carved out chances to stretch their lead. Nayef Aguerd saw a volley from a corner well saved by Amonome, while Ounahi and Abde Ezzalzouli also carried a threat.

Mohamed Ouahbi made a change just after the hour mark, sending on Rahimi and Ilias Akhomach among others. Gabon responded by growing slightly into the game, and Denis Bouanga tested goalkeeper Yassine Bounou with a shot.

In the 76th minute, Ouazane had his moment. The Ajax midfielder replaced the outstanding Ounahi and made his debut for Morocco with his side still only one goal ahead.

As the closing stages wore on, Gabon pushed for an equaliser and Bounou had to step in, including to keep out a header from Orphée Mbina Effaghe. Morocco finally killed the tension at the other end four minutes from time.

Ouazane released Bilal El Khannouss down the left, and the midfielder pulled it back first time for Rahimi. The substitute finished for 2-0 and sealed a convincing start to the qualifying campaign for Morocco.