Ajax are tracking Ilyas Houira, Danish Tipsbladet reported on Tuesday. Several of Europe's top clubs are watching the talented midfielder too, so it remains to be seen whether he will end up in Amsterdam.

Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and FC Barcelona are also following the 15-year-old FC Copenhagen midfielder closely. Houira joined from AGF at the start of this year and signed a deal until mid-2029.

Scouts from those clubs have already travelled to Denmark to take a close look at the highly rated Houira. The Danish newspaper adds that clubs in Spain and France are interested as well.

Before his move to FC Copenhagen, Ajax, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona were already keeping tabs on the midfielder. It remains to be seen whether the top talent will now choose to make the step to the absolute top.

Alongside a Danish passport, Houira also holds a Moroccan one and was recently called up for Morocco Under-17s. The playmaker made his first appearances for Morocco Under-16s last summer.

Despite the interest, the midfielder linked with Ajax is still waiting for his debut in FC Copenhagen's first team. He already plays and trains with older talents at the Danish top club, though.

Reports in Denmark claim the Danish FA are unhappy that Houira is playing youth internationals for Morocco. As long as he does not have a Danish passport, however, the football association in Denmark can do little about it.