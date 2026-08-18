Ko Itakura is swapping Ajax for old flame Borussia Mönchengladbach. The transfer fee appears to be higher than first reported, De Telegraaf and Voetbal International said on Tuesday.

Florian Plettenberg, a journalist with the German branch of Sky Sport, reports on X that both clubs have reached an agreement on a transfer fee of €3.5 million. That figure can rise to €4 million through bonuses. Ajax have also negotiated a sell-on percentage.

Just 375 days earlier, Itakura had gone the other way. He swapped Mönchengladbach for Amsterdam then. Ajax paid no fewer than €10.5 million a year earlier, around €7 million more, for the defender.

On Tuesday, De Telegraaf reported that Ajax will receive a fee of €5 million for Itakura, including bonuses. The Japan defender will sign a four-year contract in Germany after his medical.

Plettenberg says Itakura's medical will take place on Wednesday. If that does not cause any problems, Ajax's departing defender will be presented shortly afterwards.

His Ajax contract runs until mid-2029, with the club holding an option for an extra year. He made 26 appearances in total for the Amsterdam club.