Ajax are in talks with Sunderland over the arrival of Simon Adingra, The Telegraph reports. The usually well-informed English newspaper says the Amsterdam club have set their sights on the 24-year-old Ivorian left winger.

Sunderland are willing to let Adingra leave this summer and he has yet to play a single minute for the club this season. The forward joined from Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2025 for nearly €25 million, but made only fourteen appearances in his first season at Sunderland.

Last winter, AS Monaco took Adingra on loan. The French club paid €1 million for the spell, during which the winger played fourteen matches and returned three goals and three assists.

Ajax now see Adingra as a possible successor to Mika Godts, although the proposed structure is not yet clear. It remains unknown whether the Dutch club want a permanent transfer or another loan deal.

At an estimated market value of €22 million, Adingra would not come cheap. His contract with Sunderland still has four years left to run.

Before moving to Sunderland, Adingra spent two seasons at Brighton, scoring eight times and providing three assists in sixty Premier League matches. Earlier in his career, he played for Union Sint-Gillis and FC Nordsjaelland.

Adingra has thirty caps for Ivory Coast and five goals. He was part of the World Cup squad last summer, but played only fifteen minutes at the finals as a substitute against Germany.

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